OG Story reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OG Story.
OG Story strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
OG Story strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........i
September 5, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Chronic pain and inflammation sufferers, this is for you! Excellent relaxation and pain relief. Definitely feel it in the eye sockets and base of the neck. Be cautious this will hit you HARD.
s........q
December 10, 2021
calm and relaxing body high, powerful effects.
g........k
March 25, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
I copped a few Pre-rolls of DGF OG Story strain at Cookies Flamingo, I have to say it has a nice balance, the Undertones is amazing and It's very Relaxing!
r........e
June 28, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
My favorite strain so far, my ol reliable. A good couple of drags of this sent me to the moon, giggly, euphoric, happy, emotionally open and positive. Made me feel like how I would be all the time if not for all the physical and mental ailments plaguing me. It CAN get heady so same with any strain, take it slow and get familiar with the amount you're comfortable with. I have greened out a few times, and I get VERY deep into overthinking if I don't catch myself and ease myself into a relaxed space, but the sweet spot is *wonderful* and helps me get a break from all the pain in my body/constant anxiety/PTSD. Plus, on a more recreational note, if I do enough it makes me soo pleasantly turned on, just happy to feel myself up and get super into whatever I'm thinking about at the moment, even if it's real out there ~ I'd imagine it'd be fun for lazy fooling around and exploring with a partner. OG story I love you <3
m........g
January 29, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
I love love love this strain. When I lived in Vegas, it was my go to bud. I took a ton of it with me when I moved out of state hahah. Weirdly, this strain didn’t stimulate my appetite at all. It’s seriously a #1 favorite.
M........5
April 27, 2022
Was very happy and hungry! Nice long buzz
D........3
August 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice! Picked up some RYTHM in MD. Glad I only took a tiny bong hit. Total relaxation and calmed my gut. Wish I could get seeds to grow of this strain. Probably the best I've ever had for my conditions. PTSD, Anxiety, RA, IBS, insomnia and general old person aches and pains.
c........3
April 25, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for insomnia and low appetite.