OG Story effects are mostly calming.
OG Story potency is higher THC than average.
OG Story is a hybrid marijuana strain with an unknown lineage. This strain produces relaxing effects that are mentally and physically soothing. Consumers say OG Story makes them feel hungry and happy with light sensations of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, depression, and eating disorders. OG Story features a flavor profile that is sour, skunky, and earthy. The aroma is sour and citrus-forward. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Story, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
According to growers, this strain flowers into dense buds with dark green foliage and red pistils.