My favorite strain so far, my ol reliable. A good couple of drags of this sent me to the moon, giggly, euphoric, happy, emotionally open and positive. Made me feel like how I would be all the time if not for all the physical and mental ailments plaguing me. It CAN get heady so same with any strain, take it slow and get familiar with the amount you're comfortable with. I have greened out a few times, and I get VERY deep into overthinking if I don't catch myself and ease myself into a relaxed space, but the sweet spot is *wonderful* and helps me get a break from all the pain in my body/constant anxiety/PTSD. Plus, on a more recreational note, if I do enough it makes me soo pleasantly turned on, just happy to feel myself up and get super into whatever I'm thinking about at the moment, even if it's real out there ~ I'd imagine it'd be fun for lazy fooling around and exploring with a partner. OG story I love you <3