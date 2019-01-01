Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by Holy Smoke Seeds, OG Strawberry Starkiller is a cross between Strawberry Diesel and Starkiller OG. Strawberry Diesel contributes its huge, long colas, while Starkiller OG offers its beautiful lemon-cleaner aroma and dense bud structure. Although the high is strong, this strain won’t leave you couchlocked, making it great for people looking to manage pain throughout their day.