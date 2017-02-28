ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Strawberry Diesel
Hybrid

4.3 293 reviews

Strawberry Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Floral
Peppery

Calculated from 25 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 293 reviews

Strawberry Diesel
  • Citrus
  • Floral
  • Peppery

This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Novice consumers should be cautious with it, however, as it is fast-acting and intense. Great for indoor growing, Strawberry Diesel tends to flower between 9 and 10 weeks. Taking after both of its parents, this strain also features a fruity scent while providing a thick, diesel-like taste.

Effects

211 people reported 1621 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 47%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 35%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 30%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%

Reviews

293

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Strawberry Diesel
First strain child
Limon
child
Second strain child
Triple Diesel
child

