We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OGDLUX.
Reviews
1
207dabs97
Member since 2019
Smells like sweet citrus with a hint of pine. Tastes kind of sweet and earthy with hints of pine and gas. Indica Dom but gives me a real nice head high too. Doesn’t knock you out like some indicas, but could definitely sleep if you wanted. Very relaxed and probably gonna play video games for the res...