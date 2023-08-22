OGKB 2.1 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OGKB 2.1.
OGKB 2.1 strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
OGKB 2.1 strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Nausea
j........5
August 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Really nice smoke. Great flavor and a really nice balanced high that comes on slowly but builds. It’s definitely a higher THC strain so be warned if you’re new to weed or plan on doing anything that requires a lot of focus. I personally love smoking a little of this before getting into any kind of construction projects we have- tiling, cabinetry, whatever. It puts me right in the pocket for hours.
w........2
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tried this Strain in an amazing cross Called Swampwater Fumez.Got it from Rize in Ironwood michigan,It crossed OGKB 2.1 with Candy Fumez,This stuff was so beautiful completely iced over with that gorgeous light green and purple tipped bud crazy long orange pistils.Has that Classic OG smell with twists of tree fruit+green tea chocolate cinnamon and gassy skunk.Stuff had a mind melting euphoria,amazingly long lasting WARM body high and notably muscle relaxation and pain relief and this happened so quick.The taste lingers in your mouth and the effect in your mind.9.8/10
k........n
November 16, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
for now until i get another shot this gave me the worst starting experience i’ve ever had. it was my first time smoking flower and i ended up trying this. it gave me that feeling of when you stand up and then you have low iron so everything around you gets blurry and dizzy and you can’t think or talk for like 15 minutes, after that it was very chill but still a bit dizzy. made me feel extremely dumb the entire time
A........e
March 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
One of my top 5 favorites, good for anytime though ideal for end of the day, relaxing and stony, OGKB2.1 turns my troubles into smoke
F........1
December 28, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain and great floaty high! Not just available in Colorado! Enlighten Gardens grows it here in Alaska!
k........k
February 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Another Kush pheno. I rarely rate a strain 4 or 5 stars unless we're talking heirlooms or landraces. That said, this is a potent strain for most. I love a caryo dominance in flower when I'm looking for pain relief or a remedy for anxiety/PTSD. Great strain for both, although it may be more than mildly sedative for some consumers. The nose was a sweet, nutty, dank aroma. Same on exhale.
W........e
August 30, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Got a live resin cart and gotta say WOW! One hit and I'm feellin great. Really hits you from the inside out. Euphoria
p........p
Yesterday
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Nice dense buds that are medium sized. Goes good with spring weather. Good kush 🤙