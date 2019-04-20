Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Never heard of this one until a week ago... saw the dense buds and seductive aroma and quickly scooped some up. Was glad i did - felt great after only a couple hits, euphoric and focused on what i needed to do for the day ahead. Very smooth to smoke. 5/5 top shelf
Lets start with the colors.
The most beautiful reds yellows greens and purples can be seen in this amazing strain. The buds are perfect nuggets of glory.
The smell is such an intricate blend of sou, sweet, tangy, hashy, earthy, and sophistication. Connoisseurs; put this on your list. The taste is j...