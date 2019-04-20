ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4

Avatar for Zamcc75
Member since 2019
Great daytime smoke
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Ruseo
Member since 2019
Great strain. One of my current favourites. Easy to grow, easy to clone, and yields well.
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
Never heard of this one until a week ago... saw the dense buds and seductive aroma and quickly scooped some up. Was glad i did - felt great after only a couple hits, euphoric and focused on what i needed to do for the day ahead. Very smooth to smoke. 5/5 top shelf
Avatar for yoJB
Member since 2019
Lets start with the colors. The most beautiful reds yellows greens and purples can be seen in this amazing strain. The buds are perfect nuggets of glory. The smell is such an intricate blend of sou, sweet, tangy, hashy, earthy, and sophistication. Connoisseurs; put this on your list. The taste is j...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
