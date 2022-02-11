I picked up an eighth of this at the dispensary for $26 and I have to say that that’s a hell of a price for such a good strain. I’m sitting here smoking a bowl as I’m writing this review and within 30 seconds of my second hit I fell into a deep relaxation, with heavy eyes, a little euphoria, and strong feelings of affection for those I love. I wasn’t expecting this strain to hit just right. But it’s actually a pretty damn perfect bud for my night time routine It’s perfect for burrowing into the couch, or bed, and binge watching anything. The specific bud I got was Greenlight Oil Spill Budletts for $26.00 per 8th. For regular buds it’s $32.50 per 8th. This is from Greenlight Dispensaries in Missouri. Best prices I can find within 200 miles of me and I highly recommend that dispensary if you’re in an area where this is one (not paid to say this just really love that store). Anyway, I give Oil Spill ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ for being a fact acting, powerful strain with a unique flavor profile and an aroma that really stings the nostrils. Great for an end of the day/workday spark up. I LOVE laying at home with a good show on and a bowl of great bud, and Oil Spill is a top “chilled evening” bud for me. Cheers!!! 🪴 🪴🪴