Oil Spill
aka Oil Slick, Oil Spill OG
Oil Spill
OSp
Hybrid
Energetic
Hungry
Euphoric
Diesel
Grape
Earthy
Oil Spill effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Oil Spill, also known as Oil Slick and Oil Spill OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, hungry, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Oil Spill, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Oil SpillOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Oil Spill strain effects
Oil Spill strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 38% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Oil Spill products near you
Similar to Oil Spill near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Oil Spill strain reviews(14)
Read all reviews
i........e
February 11, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
m........5
August 21, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
t........6
January 23, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy