Oil Spill reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oil Spill.
Oil Spill strain effects
Oil Spill strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 38% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Oil Spill reviews
i........e
February 11, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Just smoked a bowl of Oil Spill and experienced a strange and hilarious time. At first it gave me a pickle taste which I found a bit funny. But soon it turned into a wonderful sweet and strong earthy flavor with a hint of grape or blueberry. I deal with a lot of pain and this strain helped me tremendously! It gave me a giggle fit then burst into full on laughter after asking where my phone was at as I was looking at it!!! 😂
m........5
August 21, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I picked up an eighth of this at the dispensary for $26 and I have to say that that’s a hell of a price for such a good strain. I’m sitting here smoking a bowl as I’m writing this review and within 30 seconds of my second hit I fell into a deep relaxation, with heavy eyes, a little euphoria, and strong feelings of affection for those I love. I wasn’t expecting this strain to hit just right. But it’s actually a pretty damn perfect bud for my night time routine It’s perfect for burrowing into the couch, or bed, and binge watching anything. The specific bud I got was Greenlight Oil Spill Budletts for $26.00 per 8th. For regular buds it’s $32.50 per 8th. This is from Greenlight Dispensaries in Missouri. Best prices I can find within 200 miles of me and I highly recommend that dispensary if you’re in an area where this is one (not paid to say this just really love that store). Anyway, I give Oil Spill ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ for being a fact acting, powerful strain with a unique flavor profile and an aroma that really stings the nostrils. Great for an end of the day/workday spark up. I LOVE laying at home with a good show on and a bowl of great bud, and Oil Spill is a top “chilled evening” bud for me. Cheers!!! 🪴 🪴🪴
t........6
January 23, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
We had a clone given to us last year and I cloned another 6 plants from it. Started inside and planted outside in mid May. Harvested in mid October and was amazed! What a great grower, heavy yields! My husband is from Jamaica and said he has never had smoked such an amazing high, great taste, smokes perfect! We pressed some for dabs and it is a rich and wonderful puff as well. I have been searching for seeds for this strain and can't find it anywhere!
c........7
December 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
I am currently growing stream in South Dakota. It is very good people around here. I love it.
c........r
September 5, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
I bought an ounce of Oil Spill and am very pleased with it, I must say. I got it as shake so can't tell you how the buds look but as far as shake goes it's great! Only have to grind it a little after picking a few tiny stems out and what you're left with is premo flower. Honestly I bet that you'd get just as many stems if not more, if you go with the buds. I got it from Greenlight dispo in harrisonville MO. Below is the info the dispo shows on the container. Hybrid THC: 26.3% Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene 0.81%, Myrcene 0.31, Limonene 0.29 Has a subtle, but sweet aroma in flower form. It tastes a bit like roasted marshmallows when smoked. Feels more indica than sativa.
o........6
October 9, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
I got some Smoakland Oil Spill bud and it’s purple, fluffy, kiefy, and full of terpenes. It has a very strong but good smell and taste. It’s very earthy and has that typical weed smell. This weed is super potent, and gives you that lovely head high that you feel in your eyes but also calms your body in a nice way. Definitely will get this strain again
H........e
August 19, 2023
Creative
Focused
Just had some “Oil Cookies” here in the QCA . Hypersmoov 😶🌫️💯
K........e
August 11, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Gets me happy and energetic mentally. Down side is my body is still weak so I can't walk around like I want to. Eventually it changed from energy to sleep and I pass out about 1.5 hours after smoking