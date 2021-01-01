Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. OKC Thunder
  4. OKC Thunder Reviews

OKC Thunder reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain OKC Thunder.

OKC Thunder reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Butter
Infinity% of people taste the flavor butter
Nutty
Infinity% of people taste the flavor nutty
Pepper
Infinity% of people taste the flavor pepper

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy OKC Thunder near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...