Old Mother Sativa is an enormous plant with uplifting, euphoric effects. This strain is believed to have originated in Southeast Asia, but gained popularity in Australia during the 1960’s and 70’s. With bushes that can reach upwards of 15 feet tall, this flower grows well in a variety of climates. Known for its resistance to drought and its long growing season, Old Mother Sativa yields a wealth of frosty buds, given the time to flourish. Expect happy, uplifting effects that nullify stress and imbue the consumer with a giddy sense of wellbeing.  

Avatar for SpanishGuitarist
Member since 2019
The absolute purity of this Aussie Sativa is remarkable. Oms has qualities that reminds one of the 70's when Maui Wowie, Acapulco Gold, Panama Red and the best Columbian dominated the scene, and we did not get Aussie Sativa then. It would have been a favorite, but now we get the pure Sativa minus mo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for musclebeach191
Member since 2019
Brite labs OMS cartridge. Pretty strong hitting sativa for a nice daytime high without much anxiety. Nice to wander suburban streets with my dog or a walk through the park. I don't find myself very social on this one, but happy to sit in silence enjoying a show with or without a stoner buddy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TWM1
Member since 2017
Favorite sativa just the perfect high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappy
