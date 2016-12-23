Old Mother Sativa is an enormous plant with uplifting, euphoric effects. This strain is believed to have originated in Southeast Asia, but gained popularity in Australia during the 1960’s and 70’s. With bushes that can reach upwards of 15 feet tall, this flower grows well in a variety of climates. Known for its resistance to drought and its long growing season, Old Mother Sativa yields a wealth of frosty buds, given the time to flourish. Expect happy, uplifting effects that nullify stress and imbue the consumer with a giddy sense of wellbeing.
Old Mother Sativa
write a review
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Member since 2017