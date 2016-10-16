ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Old Toby
  • Leafly flower of Old Toby

Hybrid

Old Toby

Old Toby

Old Toby was developed by grower Matthew Gordon to help curb short term memory loss while offering exceptional anti-inflammatory effects. With a terpene profile rich in limonene and pinene, Old Toby uplifts the mind and blankets the body in a trainquility that is medicinal without being sedating. The genetic lineage of Old Toby is hard to pin down due to the nearly decade-long breeding process Gordon undertook developing the strain. As fans may already know, this is the pipe-weed Gandalf enjoyed in J.R.R. Tolkien’s book, The Hobbit. 

Reviews

10

Avatar for musicslug
Member since 2014
an oddball-outlier, which makes sense, given its origins (who the heck tries to improve their memory with weed?). I've tried it 4x; what I've noticed is its analgesic quality - as good or better than any strain I've tried (purple arrow is probably next-best for that); its creative/project-y trait, a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for SoylaChefa
Member since 2017
Fun, functional, and faaaaaaaaaantastic! We love this strain's no dry eye! What a gift. If you need a little flower to spark that million dollar idea, this is your girl! Enjoy!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mairinn
Member since 2017
This feels great. Smoked just one bowl from a bong with my partner and almost instantly felt it after just a few hits. Really cerebral, good feeling. Happy, no stress, don't feel heavy or incapacitated but would be pleased just to lay in bed and relax.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
I seek old Toby when I create art. puts me in a zone of creativity
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Old Toby