This feels great. Smoked just one bowl from a bong with my partner and almost instantly felt it after just a few hits. Really cerebral, good feeling. Happy, no stress, don't feel heavy or incapacitated but would be pleased just to lay in bed and relax.
I love this strain. it's a one-hitter for me. very uplifting high, then it knocks me out and i don't remember a thing the next morning. :p i usually continue to feel the effects subtly throughout the next day. Being a Tolkien fan, i just had to try it. What a pleasant surprise! i would have i...