Reviews

10

Avatar for carazuri
Member since 2018
finest weed in the southfarthing
Avatar for mairinn
Member since 2017
This feels great. Smoked just one bowl from a bong with my partner and almost instantly felt it after just a few hits. Really cerebral, good feeling. Happy, no stress, don't feel heavy or incapacitated but would be pleased just to lay in bed and relax.
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for SoylaChefa
Member since 2017
Fun, functional, and faaaaaaaaaantastic! We love this strain's no dry eye! What a gift. If you need a little flower to spark that million dollar idea, this is your girl! Enjoy!
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
I seek old Toby when I create art. puts me in a zone of creativity
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Old Toby
Avatar for faeriefoundling
Member since 2015
I love this strain. it's a one-hitter for me. very uplifting high, then it knocks me out and i don't remember a thing the next morning. :p i usually continue to feel the effects subtly throughout the next day. Being a Tolkien fan, i just had to try it. What a pleasant surprise! i would have i...
