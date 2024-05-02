OMG reviews

OMG strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Euphoric

OMG strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

May 2, 2024
I purchased 7g. of GTI's- RYTHM- OMG whole Flower, and was happy that I did! The Strain holds up to its stellar reputation and GTI did a fantastic job with the growth, trimming, and curing of the Buds! I highly recommend this Strain especially, currently through GTI-RYTHM!
February 12, 2023
Man I see nothing but negative reviews for this beautiful strain so here comes the positive!! I picked up this strain grown by 22 Red (the bass player from System of a Down owns this company) and WOW. Testing at 31% (not thc) total cannabinoids and 26% thc this is a great bedtime strain to help with muscle spasms, anxiety, stress, insomnia and depression! Happy with this OMG cut from 22 Red. If you see OMG try it out!
January 12, 2023
I would not say this bud's effects are creative due to the opposite making you slow down speech because of heavy head weight. (It is kind of a train wreck feeling). Overall the bud is great smelling and potent. The thc level is strong. A grade terpenes. Definitely headache prone.
July 7, 2022
This in a pre roll from nature's meds in Glendale az gave me the worstest headache til the very end & the thc was higher than channel pre roll it's the terps perps
April 25, 2024
OMG Live Rosin cart by RYHTM (GTI) very strong GMO taste with a minty aftertaste great stony feeling, without too much of a couch lock. good strain
December 21, 2022
This is not accurate & is not new nor from 2022. The original growers are from kings garden & is a cross of Gelato & GMO(sunset sherbet x thin mintz x regular GSC x chemdawg). Not GMO cookies & kush mintz (GSC x chemdawg x Bubba kush x animal mintz).
April 22, 2024
OMG is a Rythm strain grown by GTI. Nothing special about this strain, just a typical mid grade quality, with a 26% THCA level. Like I said nothing special here folks. I don't like Rythms Flower anymore. The buds look like they were flash frozen, tons of trichomes but they’t dont look normal at all. I ‘vecmoved on and pretty much stick to buying Cookies strains.
March 24, 2024
nice pretty social strain
