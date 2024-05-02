HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

OMG

Expect couch-locking, face-melting chillaxation on this new indica hybrid weed strain, OMG. It’s a play on "GMO," one of the dominant cultivars of 2022. Ripper Seeds crossed GMO Cookies to Kush Mints, yielding a crazy-strong combination of both. GMO genes dominate in this cross, and we’re OK with that. The OMG marijuana strain tastes astringently sweet, kushy, and minty, with powerful, heady, day-melting effects. We couldn't help but utter “OMG” when we smelled the first savory, chemmy hit. OMG is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.

OMG strain effects

Reported by 23 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

OMG strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
OMG strain reviews

May 2, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I purchased 7g. of GTI's- RYTHM- OMG whole Flower, and was happy that I did! The Strain holds up to its stellar reputation and GTI did a fantastic job with the growth, trimming, and curing of the Buds! I highly recommend this Strain especially, currently through GTI-RYTHM!
10 people found this helpful
February 12, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Man I see nothing but negative reviews for this beautiful strain so here comes the positive!! I picked up this strain grown by 22 Red (the bass player from System of a Down owns this company) and WOW. Testing at 31% (not thc) total cannabinoids and 26% thc this is a great bedtime strain to help with muscle spasms, anxiety, stress, insomnia and depression! Happy with this OMG cut from 22 Red. If you see OMG try it out!
9 people found this helpful
January 12, 2023
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
I would not say this bud's effects are creative due to the opposite making you slow down speech because of heavy head weight. (It is kind of a train wreck feeling). Overall the bud is great smelling and potent. The thc level is strong. A grade terpenes. Definitely headache prone.
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

