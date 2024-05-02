HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
OMG
Expect couch-locking, face-melting chillaxation on this new indica hybrid weed strain, OMG. It’s a play on "GMO," one of the dominant cultivars of 2022. Ripper Seeds crossed GMO Cookies to Kush Mints, yielding a crazy-strong combination of both. GMO genes dominate in this cross, and we’re OK with that. The OMG marijuana strain tastes astringently sweet, kushy, and minty, with powerful, heady, day-melting effects. We couldn't help but utter “OMG” when we smelled the first savory, chemmy hit. OMG is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.
OMG strain effects
OMG strain reviews23
b........0
May 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
b........8
February 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
p........2
January 12, 2023
Sleepy
Tingly