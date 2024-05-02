Man I see nothing but negative reviews for this beautiful strain so here comes the positive!! I picked up this strain grown by 22 Red (the bass player from System of a Down owns this company) and WOW. Testing at 31% (not thc) total cannabinoids and 26% thc this is a great bedtime strain to help with muscle spasms, anxiety, stress, insomnia and depression! Happy with this OMG cut from 22 Red. If you see OMG try it out!