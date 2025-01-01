One Night Stand is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown strains. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. One Night Stand is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, One Night Stand features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of One Night Stand typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about One Night Stand’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed One Night Stand, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







