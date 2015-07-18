ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Named for its equal balance of THC and CBD, One to One by CBD Seeds is a stabilized hybrid bred from Amnesia Haze and a high-CBD landrace strain. Its nuanced citrus notes come out strong from the first opening of the jar until the final exhale. With effects that embrace both the mind and body, One to One delivers blissful relaxation that encourages a positive mood. One to One finishes its flowering cycle after 8 to 9 weeks, or in September for outdoor gardens.

RustyTrikes
Member since 2015
Also called Otto. This high cbd strain really works for my wife's MS. She could feel her feet for the first time in years. She acted like a teenager all week when smoking this. I hope we can get some more. The sample we had was cbd heavy... more like 1:2 with 13 percent thc and 22 percent cbd. Works...
RustyTrikes
Member since 2015
GREAT FOR MS!!! My wife could feel her feet for the first time in ten years. We love this strain. Got it form Evergreen apothecary in Denver. Taste was earthy, and woody. Bordering on harsh. Like smoking some Reggie. Buzz was clear and uplifting, and invoked MAJOR munchies. My wife had no problem e...
CBDSeeds
Member since 2015
European CBD Master 2014 14% CBD Flower. By far ths most stable high CBD Strain in Europe. Extremely resistent and versatile plant. guarantees high % extractions, very curative! DOnt have enough words to describe it! http://www.alpha-cat.org/cannabinoid-masters-tournament/
EuskoCanna
Member since 2015
in medicinal strains created in Europe, One to One is the best that could test and for therapeutic purposes, for its high content in CBD,
albertoweed
Member since 2015
Completamente demoledora una de las que no me arrepiento de no probar
Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
One to One
