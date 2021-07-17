Loading…
  3. ONYCD
  4. ONYCD Reviews

ONYCD reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain ONYCD.

ONYCD effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Arthritis
25% of people say it helps with arthritis

ONYCD reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus
Diesel
25% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
25% of people taste the flavor earthy

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review

