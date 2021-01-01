Loading…
ONYCD

Picture of ONYCD
stock photo similar to onycd
THC 16%CBG 1%Caryophyllene

ONYCD effects are mostly energizing.

ONYCD potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
giggly

ONYCD is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of ONYCD. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

ONYCD effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Arthritis
25% of people say it helps with arthritis

ONYCD reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus
Diesel
25% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
25% of people taste the flavor earthy

ONYCD terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in ONYCD is caryophyllene, followed by humulene and myrcene.

Dominant terpene

Caryophyllene (pepper)

Other terpenes

Humulene(hoppy)Myrcene(herbal)

Strain spotlight

