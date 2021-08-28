Oompa Loompa reviews
August 28, 2021
Happy
We love this strain! Always makes me feel better.
May 4, 2021
I've literally only found this strain once. It seemed to change flavor a few times, like Willy Wonka himself grew it. It was very colorful, and a powerful, quality high. I miss it so much. I have only found 2 other people who have experienced this great strain. I'm always searching for it and hope to find it again someday.