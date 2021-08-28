Oompa Loompa is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Blue Dream. Smoking this strain produces uplifting effects before lulling the consumer into a long-lasting couch lock. Oompa Loompa has a mild aroma and tastes sweet and nutty with undertones of vanilla. Growers say this strain produces fluffy buds with glittering white trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Oompa Loompa to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and nausea. This strain is ideal for consumers with a high THC tolerance as the effects can be extremely strong and sedating. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Oompa Loompa, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.