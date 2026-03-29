Oooze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oooze.
Oooze reviews
b........a
Today
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Honestly surprised me in the best way possible. The looks, smell, and high are all wonderful
M........y
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smoking enjoying it taste smell. Feeling it. Then one of those moments were you think? Wow I’m really high. Coming from the experienced user. Turps are a little different than what’s prominent in what I’ve been smoking recently may have added to that. Two thumbs up!!