Oooze is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from Cookies and Cream × Secret Weapon, known for its rich dessert-style aroma and potent effects. With THC levels commonly ranging from the low-20s into the 30s depending on product and batch, Oooze greets the senses with a decadent blend of chocolate, creamy sweetness, and gassy diesel notes, underpinned by a terpene profile rich in Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene. The high typically begins with a gentle cerebral uplift and mood enhancement, then eases into deep physical relaxation and calming ease, making this strain ideal for winding down in the evening, easing tension, or preparing for a restful night. Oooze’s layered flavor and soothing effects make it a standout choice for fans of dessert-forward, potent indica experiences.