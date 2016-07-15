Opium by Paradise Seeds is an even 50/50 hybrid that offers the best of both indica and sativa strains. This strain won 2nd place at the 2006 High Times Cannabis Cup and has grown in popularity since. Known to flourish indoors, this plant grows fat, resinous colas when hydroponics are employed. Outside, this strain is a different beast, growing more fickle in guerrilla cropping conditions.
