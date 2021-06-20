Its my main go to for back/neck pain! I've bought it 4 times, Each time the pain relief has been great. Very relaxing and relieves stress, most of the time. One time out of dozens, I was feeling a bit anxious, that was one time out of 30. If high THC sativa's give you anxiety, maybe this one isn't for you. But I was thankful to have it recently on a particularly painful day. Best tasting product in the Ohio MMJ program.