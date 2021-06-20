stock photo similar to Orange 43
Orange 43 is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange and White Fire 43. This strain produces relaxing and calming effects. Orange 43 is a strain best saved for a lazy afternoon or evening. The flavor profile of this strain is spicy with sour citrus notes. Medical marijuana patients choose Orange 43 to help relieve symptoms related to chronic stress, cramps and muscle spasms.
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
Orange 43 strain reviews47
W........h
June 20, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
B........4
February 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
j........5
March 2, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative