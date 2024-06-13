Orange 76
Orange 76
OSS
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Focused
Orange
Citrus
Orange 76 effects are mostly energizing.
Orange 76, is a fast-finishing, sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of (Orange Cookie Dough x Motorbreath 15) x Moroccan Peaches. This has a strong fruity and sweet profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange 76, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Orange 76Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Orange 76 products near you
Similar to Orange 76 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Orange 76 strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
l........3
June 13, 2024
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
Really nice quick and fun focused high