Orange Bang reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Bang.
Orange Bang strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Orange Bang strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........2
April 13, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
I smoke a lot and this weed is no joke. My buzz lasts and the taste is awesome. Definitely stocking up for rainy days.
r........4
February 12, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Really nice strain