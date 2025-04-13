Orange Bang is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 2010 White, Orange Cookies, and Blowpops. Orange Bang is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers and connoisseurs. Leafly customers tell us Orange Bang effects include happy, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Bang when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and PMS. Bred by Envy Genetics, Orange Bang features flavors like citrus, diesel and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Orange Bang typically ranges from $40–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Bang, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







