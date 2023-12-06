Orange Cookie Chem reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Cookie Chem.

write a review

Orange Cookie Chem strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Happy

Orange Cookie Chem strain flavors

Loading...

Orange

Loading...

Diesel

Loading...

Citrus

Orange Cookie Chem strain helps with

  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    10% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    10% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Orange Cookie Chem reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 6, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I’m a huge taste and head high person. This checks both boxes. Dank head high, but still able to get stuff done, helps melt stress away and make me feel more uplifted and happy, and helps a lot with anxiety and my ptsd. Very much so will be buying this strain often.
3 people found this helpful
December 17, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
this would be an awesome addition to skiers, and snowboarders quiver. see clearly, and mellow on the vibes.
3 people found this helpful
November 28, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loved the taste. Made me relaxed and silly. I would buy it again.
3 people found this helpful
August 6, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Talkative
Delicious with an amazing citrusy flavor with a good punch of diesel
1 person found this helpful
August 28, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Talkative
shii good yuhh i’m staring ut lmsjskaksksnsksn jskals
1 person found this helpful
November 12, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Talkative
Really nice balanced high, relaxing & energized at the same time!
1 person found this helpful
November 4, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Anxious
Amazing, but had to get passed the initial anxiety. Now I feel like I'm in a video game.
1 person found this helpful
June 28, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
I work construction my body gets tired when I smoked a bowl of this took it away it's stars try it u will enjoy taste like skunky orangey Diesel
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Orange Cookie Chem

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...