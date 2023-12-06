Orange Cookie Chem reviews
S........4
December 6, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I’m a huge taste and head high person. This checks both boxes. Dank head high, but still able to get stuff done, helps melt stress away and make me feel more uplifted and happy, and helps a lot with anxiety and my ptsd. Very much so will be buying this strain often.
m........3
December 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
this would be an awesome addition to skiers, and snowboarders quiver. see clearly, and mellow on the vibes.
b........m
November 28, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Loved the taste. Made me relaxed and silly. I would buy it again.
e........3
August 6, 2024
Giggly
Talkative
Delicious with an amazing citrusy flavor with a good punch of diesel
j........6
August 28, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
shii good yuhh i’m staring ut lmsjskaksksnsksn jskals
a........1
November 12, 2023
Euphoric
Talkative
Really nice balanced high, relaxing & energized at the same time!
t........h
November 4, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Anxious
Amazing, but had to get passed the initial anxiety. Now I feel like I'm in a video game.
j........0
June 28, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
I work construction my body gets tired when I smoked a bowl of this took it away it's stars try it u will enjoy taste like skunky orangey Diesel