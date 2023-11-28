stock photo similar to Orange Cookie Chem
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Orange Cookie Chem

Orange Cookie Chem is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Cookies and FreeWorld Chem. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Cookie Chem has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Orange Cookie Chem is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Cookie Chem effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Cookie Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by FreeWorld Genetics, Orange Cookie Chem features flavors like orange, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Orange Cookie Chem typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Orange Cookie Chem is a potent and flavorful strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cookie Chem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Orange Cookie Chem strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Happy

Orange Cookie Chem strain flavors

Orange

Diesel

Citrus

Orange Cookie Chem strain helps with

  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    10% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    10% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Orange Cookie Chem strain reviews10

November 28, 2023
Loved the taste. Made me relaxed and silly. I would buy it again.
December 6, 2023
I’m a huge taste and head high person. This checks both boxes. Dank head high, but still able to get stuff done, helps melt stress away and make me feel more uplifted and happy, and helps a lot with anxiety and my ptsd. Very much so will be buying this strain often.
December 17, 2023
this would be an awesome addition to skiers, and snowboarders quiver. see clearly, and mellow on the vibes.
Strain spotlight

Orange Cookie Chem strain genetics

Strain parent
Oco
Orange Cookies
parent
Orange Cookie Chem
OCC
Orange Cookie Chem