Orange cream was a pretty decent strain, wasn’t really an intense high, it was just enough to get me feeling very relaxed and alright with things. Would definitely recommend if you are a first time weed smoker.
I feel like I just ate a dreamsicle popsicle and drank a 2 liter of orange fanta at once.
There is a tingling sensation through my arms and back.
I also feel like I'm laying in the water with the sun beaming on my face.
I had a stressful and anxious day before and now I'm so relaxed and feeling...
Just picked this strain up. Three hits in and I'm in orbit. On the first bowl with my girlfriend, asked her how the high was: "Cherries... wait shit you asked me how it was, I just said what I want to eat." This was in both a surprised and amused, yet somehow questioning tone.
I feel like I'm weari...
Super relaxing without being too overpowering. Provided instant relief, banishing my anxiety and my headache! AND tasty too! The vanilla notes from the cookies and cream really comes through for me. Yum!
my super favorite. (right after orange cookies) I suffer from sciatica and scoliosis while also having a high tolerance for marijuana. while it may not test high in THC, (I don't always go for percentages) I FEEL this strains' effects. helps with my pain but also doesn't just put me to sleep. and th...