ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Cream
  4. Reviews

Orange Cream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Cream.

Reviews

10

Avatar for MaBliss
Member since 2019
One of my all time favorite strains. Very relaxed, aroused, happy, calm, and all things you want. Not so calm that you’re couch locked and can’t get sht done. It’s perfection.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Blazeonefordanation
Member since 2019
Orange cream was a pretty decent strain, wasn’t really an intense high, it was just enough to get me feeling very relaxed and alright with things. Would definitely recommend if you are a first time weed smoker.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Chocolate.Cake
Member since 2019
I feel like I just ate a dreamsicle popsicle and drank a 2 liter of orange fanta at once. There is a tingling sensation through my arms and back. I also feel like I'm laying in the water with the sun beaming on my face. I had a stressful and anxious day before and now I'm so relaxed and feeling...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for Azadox
Member since 2019
Just picked this strain up. Three hits in and I'm in orbit. On the first bowl with my girlfriend, asked her how the high was: "Cherries... wait shit you asked me how it was, I just said what I want to eat." This was in both a surprised and amused, yet somehow questioning tone. I feel like I'm weari...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for SparkWithSara
Member since 2019
Super relaxing without being too overpowering. Provided instant relief, banishing my anxiety and my headache! AND tasty too! The vanilla notes from the cookies and cream really comes through for me. Yum!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Leahchachea
Member since 2018
my super favorite. (right after orange cookies) I suffer from sciatica and scoliosis while also having a high tolerance for marijuana. while it may not test high in THC, (I don't always go for percentages) I FEEL this strains' effects. helps with my pain but also doesn't just put me to sleep. and th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHungryRelaxedUplifted