Orange Creampop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Creampop.
Orange Creampop strain effects
Orange Creampop strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
Orange Creampop reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........2
June 13, 2024
Focused
Hungry
it really does creep up on you, but i just feel super relaxed. i also got munchies real bad
k........6
June 1, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
very strong ..the high comes on slow at first.when it kicks in there is a relaxing body high. Definitely need to purchase. KD
j........n
Today
Focused
Hungry
very much a creeper then comes on strong Great buzz, great buy.