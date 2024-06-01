Orange Creampop
Orange Creampop effects are mostly calming.
Orange Creampop potency is higher THC than average.
Humboldt Seed Co. has done it again with the gloriously floral and fruity Orange Creampop. This delectable hybrid strain combines Hella Jelly (aka Jelly Rancher) with the sweetness of Orange Creamsicle bx3. Resplendent in epic frostiness, Orange Creampop smells like a popsicle, and delivers a robust flavor of orange and cream, with a little skunky undertone to create some nice contrast. OC is a solid choice for daytime consumption, delivering a steady and energizing high. Clocking in around 32%, we recommend this strain for experienced consumers. We are still learning about Orange Creampop's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Creampop, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Orange Creampop strain effects
Orange Creampop strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
