ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Dream
  4. Reviews

Orange Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Dream.

Effects

Show all

69 people reported 562 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 56%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 44%
Stress 49%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 26%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 14%
Headache 5%

Reviews

84

Avatar for krjenkins94
Member since 2018
It’s pretty good. Only one bowl in and already starting to feel effects. Two or three good bowls and I’ll be set. This is a great strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Killercat
Member since 2017
This is a great strain. Has a wonderful calming effect, but yet doesn’t put you to sleep. Although relaxed, you can stay focused at work or whatever you are doing. Great strain for pain and anxiety. Taste is good, unique, yet tasty. Highly recommended 😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bombpussy
Member since 2019
Great strain to smoke all day. Minor headache but nothing to bad.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for djgreens
Member since 2019
Densely packed nugs with orange highlights provide an energetic high with notes of citrus, herbs, and vanilla. A mellow strain that doesn't hinder conversation; perfect for social situations.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Orange Dream
User uploaded image of Orange Dream
User uploaded image of Orange Dream
User uploaded image of Orange Dream
User uploaded image of Orange Dream
User uploaded image of Orange Dream
User uploaded image of Orange Dream
more photos
Avatar for Deaonna
Member since 2016
This strain was pretty good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Madstoner123
Member since 2018
taxed off my dad it's alright strain would smoke again with mandem and manden d.o.e legalize the ting
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for hyacinthbucket
Member since 2017
This is an unbelievable aphrodisiac for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for KittyKittyBangBang
Member since 2017
Energizing yet relaxing. The perfect daytime strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed