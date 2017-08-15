ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 85 reviews

Orange Dream

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Orange Dream
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Orange Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses Orange Crush with Blue Dream, each of which bring a unique dimension to this strain. Inviting aromas of citrus and vanilla combine to create a distinct flavor profile that can only be compared to orange creamsicles. Mellow euphoria lightly settles in, easing you into a relaxed but alert state of mind that lets creativity roam free. Depression and stress sink away while your mood is lifted to new heights, and its lightweight effects make Orange Dream the perfect choice for any time of the day.

69 people reported 562 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 56%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 44%
Stress 49%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 26%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 14%
Headache 5%

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Allen Wrench
Allen Wrench
More myrceneLeafly flower for Tangie
Tangie
More popularLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More tinglyLeafly flower for Agent Orange
Agent Orange
More gigglyLeafly flower for Mimosa
Mimosa
More talkativeLeafly flower for Maui Wowie
Maui Wowie
More euphoricLeafly flower for Island Sweet Skunk
Island Sweet Skunk
More terpinoleneLeafly flower for Green Crack
Green Crack
More energetic
First strain parent
Orange Crush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Orange Dream

