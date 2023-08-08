Orange Fuel
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Orange Fuel
OFl
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Diesel
Chemical
Citrus
Terpinolene
Myrcene
Pinene
Orange Fuel effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Fuel potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Fuel is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Orange Fuel has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Fuel, before let us know! Leave a review.
Orange Fuel strain effects
Orange Fuel strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Orange Fuel strain reviews(4)
n........e
August 8, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
T........D
March 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
m........9
August 2, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric