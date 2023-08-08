Picked up an 1/8th from Trulieve on sale.. first thing you’ll notice is the flower looks like a redhead, beautiful complexion and smells delicious! This was labeled as hybrid but this was a very head high felt more like a mild Super Lemon Haze or Green Crack but the flavor was more diesel like. When smoked in reasonable amounts it’s great for ADHD, got a lot done and helped me concentrate without paranoia. Definitely a “get up and get shit done” strain, wouldn’t smoke it too late but wake n bake for sure!!