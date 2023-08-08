Orange Fuel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Fuel.
Orange Fuel strain effects
Orange Fuel strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........e
August 8, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Picked up an 1/8th from Trulieve on sale.. first thing you’ll notice is the flower looks like a redhead, beautiful complexion and smells delicious! This was labeled as hybrid but this was a very head high felt more like a mild Super Lemon Haze or Green Crack but the flavor was more diesel like. When smoked in reasonable amounts it’s great for ADHD, got a lot done and helped me concentrate without paranoia. Definitely a “get up and get shit done” strain, wouldn’t smoke it too late but wake n bake for sure!!
T........D
March 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Great breakfast strain to start the day off right, motivates me to get things done.
m........9
August 2, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Very energizing Hybrid strain. Very nice buds with a white/purple hinge. Not too much of a body high but a high cerebral rush. Definitely a good choice for more experienced users.
n........5
December 24, 2022
Big time spacey