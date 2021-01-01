Orange Herijuana reviews
Orange Herijuana effects
12 people reported 11 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
8% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
8% of people report feeling talkative
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
