  Home
  Weed Strains
  Hybrid
  Orange Herijuana

Orange Herijuana

Hybrid
Relaxed
Happy
Focused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 15 reviews

Orange Herijuana is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Herijuana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Orange Herijuana effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

12 people reported 11 effects
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
8% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
8% of people report feeling talkative
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety

Orange Herijuana reviews15

