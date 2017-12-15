ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Orange Kush Breath

Orange Kush Breath

Orange Kush Breath by Gabriel Cannabis is an indica-dominant hybrid created from a complex pairing of potent and flavorful genetics. This strain combines Orange Juice with Sour Double Kush, which is then crossed with the famous OG Kush Breath (OGKB). This delicious strain has a wonderful citrus fragrance and flavor while imbuing the limbs with deep, pleasant relaxation. Enjoy this bright, effervescent strain throughout the day to improve mood while reducing stress.   

Avatar for buzzbomber
Member since 2018
Very nice bag appeal off the get, crack open the jar and sour orange feels the air, sticky icky, resinous bud, very nice smoke don't smoke this one while driving, super clean ash after the burn. 27%thc so chill out enjoy have fun peace and pot
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for DarthSp8r
Member since 2017
very well developed tricome. a little more trim would have been nice but overall a very pretty flower. a sweet orange smell that wasn't overpowering moved into a smooth citrus flavor. a nice high that makes your head lighter while relaxing your body. nice for sitting and watching a movie.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for nutmegmary
Member since 2019
Form: Oil/concentrate in a vape pen I really wanted to like this strain. The reviews sounded amazing, and I was excited to try it and experience a euphoric high. Unfortunately for me, what this strain does, more often than not, is leave me feeling as though someone is shoving cotton behind my eyes ...
feelings
HappySleepy
Avatar for Smoke-Trees-Please
Member since 2019
DAMNNN THIS STRAIN IS 😫🤩😍 I smoked it out of a pipe and after my first hit I was greeted with the sweetest lil orange you ever did see. The smell is just pungent and perfect. The high is mellow and sweet. Thank you Orange Kush Dream
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Orange Juice
parent
Strain
Orange Kush Breath
