Orange Kush Breath by Gabriel Cannabis is an indica-dominant hybrid created from a complex pairing of potent and flavorful genetics. This strain combines Orange Juice with Sour Double Kush, which is then crossed with the famous OG Kush Breath (OGKB). This delicious strain has a wonderful citrus fragrance and flavor while imbuing the limbs with deep, pleasant relaxation. Enjoy this bright, effervescent strain throughout the day to improve mood while reducing stress.
Orange Kush Breath
