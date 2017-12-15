Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Kush Breath.
Reviews
5
Dgeedubya
Member since 2019
I really enjoyed the first few eights of this I purchased but the most recent is so full of seeds I find it very hard to believe they didn't notice. I'll never buy another gram from Gabriel. They mascerade as a top shelf flower but sell seedy crap!
DAMNNN THIS STRAIN IS 😫🤩😍
I smoked it out of a pipe and after my first hit I was greeted with the sweetest lil orange you ever did see. The smell is just pungent and perfect. The high is mellow and sweet. Thank you Orange Kush Dream
Form: Oil/concentrate in a vape pen
I really wanted to like this strain. The reviews sounded amazing, and I was excited to try it and experience a euphoric high. Unfortunately for me, what this strain does, more often than not, is leave me feeling as though someone is shoving cotton behind my eyes ...
Very nice bag appeal off the get, crack open the jar and sour orange feels the air, sticky icky, resinous bud, very nice smoke don't smoke this one while driving, super clean ash after the burn. 27%thc so chill out enjoy have fun peace and pot
very well developed tricome. a little more trim would have been nice but overall a very pretty flower. a sweet orange smell that wasn't overpowering moved into a smooth citrus flavor. a nice high that makes your head lighter while relaxing your body. nice for sitting and watching a movie.