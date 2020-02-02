We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Kush Cake.
Reviews
2
fairydogguemother
Member since 2019
Just picked this up from Curaleaf in Tallahassee. NIIIICE. Very citrus on the nose, gassy and OG on he exhale. Exactly what the doctor ordered today. Took my muscle spasms away and the back pain will be a memory in a bit. This is one for for toolbox.
Good strain. Slightly indica leaning. Starts with a strong cerebral, creative, and euphoric high, but the come down is very relaxing and made me want sleep. The effects of the come down make it more of a night time strain, but the initial cerebral high is very strong, which I like. Not my favorit...