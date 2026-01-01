Orange Magic, bred by Wizard Trees, is a vibrant hybrid known for its bright citrus terpene profile and uplifting effects. This cultivar releases a bold citrus aroma when the jar opens, followed by a smooth smoke that delivers a refreshing sweet orange flavor on the palate. The experience begins with a euphoric, uplifting mental buzz that can brighten mood and encourage a positive, energized mindset before settling into a relaxed, easygoing state. With its lively flavor and feel-good effects, Orange Magic is a great choice for daytime sessions or social moments. If you’ve tried Orange Magic, leave it a review and let others know what you think!