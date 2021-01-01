Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Zkittlez

Orange Zkittlez

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Focused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 14 reviews

Orange Zkittlez is an impressively potent strain that crosses Zkittlez and Agent Orange. Also known as OZ, this hybrid gives off a strong citrus aroma with a subtle note of earth, making you feel like you’re walking through an orchard. You will get a lot of sweetness on the exhale, making it a particularly pleasing smoke. Its effects are uplifting and relaxing in the body. Creatives really enjoy Orange Zkittlez, as it tends to make your mind explore new possibilities. But it can also make your mind wander off into space—one minute you may have an epiphany about the direction of your novel, and the next, you can’t get your eyes off the squirrel in your yard. Consider smoking a small amount if you want to get things done.

Buy Orange Zkittlez near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Orange Zkittlez effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

10 people reported 54 effects
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
30% of people say it helps with ptsd
Arthritis
20% of people say it helps with arthritis
Bipolar disorder
20% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression

Similar to Orange Zkittlez

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Orange Zkittlez reviews14

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight