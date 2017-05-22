ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Black Magic Kush (also known simply as Black Magic) is an indica-dominant strain with mysterious and arcane genetics. With jade green foliage and bright orange pistils, Black Magic Kush looks nearly as good as it tastes. Exhibiting a terpene profile soaked in sweetness, berry, and herbaceous overtones, Black Magic Kush delivers a pleasurable variety of flavors, aromas, and effects that help nullify stress and encourage rest. Utilize this strain at the end of the day to make the most of its sleep-inducing qualities.     

Avatar for THOR6471
Member since 2019
I got this strain at Trulieve in a vape cartridge. Very relaxing, best sleep I've had in years. Definitely recommend for insomnia.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for largebud
Member since 2016
Black magic is a strain by Andromeda Strains and is a cross of Buckeye purple and Cherry Sauce. It often has a rotten fruit smell. Often taste fruity with hash undertones. An extremely potent strain!! Seeds can be found at Neptune seed bank.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Alphaflight
Member since 2018
Tried a strain called Jade Magic Kush and this seems to be the same strain or athe least very very similar. So freaking amazing I had to write my first review. I tried B.C.B.C Premium''s Jade Magic Kush and it's now top 5 I have ever tried in over 15 years. Not smoking it (or just) while writing thi...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Xandrian007
Member since 2015
Great strain. High Altitude grew the Black Magic I purchased. It is wonderful for anxiety, pain, headaches, spasms and insomnia. I am writing this and I am getting the munchies ;) Great for any indica lover!
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for googleymoo
Member since 2017
potent indica, mood changer for the better, helped me rest well.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
