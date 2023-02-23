Orange Mojito
Orange Mojito
OMj
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Orange
Lemon
Citrus
Orange Mojito effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Orange Mojito, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Orange MojitoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Orange Mojito strain effects
Orange Mojito strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Orange Mojito products near you
Similar to Orange Mojito near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Orange Mojito strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
j........d
February 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
d........c
August 18, 2022
Happy
Uplifted
j........n
June 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy