Orange Mojito reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Mojito.
Orange Mojito strain effects
Orange Mojito strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........c
August 18, 2022
Happy
Uplifted
I don’t usually like sativas because I’m very anxious, but this strain didn’t have any negative effect on me :)
j........d
February 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Fabulous! Very energetic, smells like fresh oranges, smooth hitting and made me feel wide awake. Grabbing more of this one.
j........n
June 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Smooth hitting didnt cough, mild fruity taste. My usual test is about 3 to 4 hits on buds i havnt tried yet. A bit of a creeper nice head buzz to start then mellowed out. A few nice body buzzes too. It did have a brown orangish color. Was able to accomplish a few task feeling fine. I enjoyed this hybrid orange mojito 😎 The stoned baby boomer
d........7
February 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Amazing strain, smoking live badder concentrate, somewhere around 93%… flavor was immediately noticeable, tons of citrus, bit of lemony gas. Awesome pain relief and euphoric effects!
m........3
December 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
I went with a vape space Club very good very good I would like to try the flour sometime if I can find it