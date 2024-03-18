Orange Pineapple
OPi
Hybrid
Energetic
Focused
Creative
Orange
Pineapple
Citrus
Orange Pineapple effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Pineapple strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Orange Pineapple strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Orange Pineapple strain reviews(10)
H........G
March 18, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
The first time I smoked this strain it was in the form of an infused 1.2 gram joint. I really liked this strain because when I do my daily wake and bake I feel energetic and ready to get things done. I recently had it in the form of a vape cartridge as well. This strain is always at a bargain price when available in the Metro Detroit area. I recommend this strain if you want to start your day off with somewhat of a bang. You will be able to accomplish a lot on this strain.
j........3
July 3, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Now this is a great strain! Great citrus/fruit taste and smell. Very relaxing smoke. I was having a very stressful day and after about 3-5 hits off a cone, I’m now relaxed and calm. I get this strain anytime I can. Would definitely recommend for anyone having problems with: sleep, stress, anxiety, ptsd.
f........o
July 23, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Enjoy the orange pineapple strain immensely! Thank you Jesus!