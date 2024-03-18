The first time I smoked this strain it was in the form of an infused 1.2 gram joint. I really liked this strain because when I do my daily wake and bake I feel energetic and ready to get things done. I recently had it in the form of a vape cartridge as well. This strain is always at a bargain price when available in the Metro Detroit area. I recommend this strain if you want to start your day off with somewhat of a bang. You will be able to accomplish a lot on this strain.