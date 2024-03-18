Orange Pineapple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Pineapple.
Orange Pineapple strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Orange Pineapple strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
H........G
March 18, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
The first time I smoked this strain it was in the form of an infused 1.2 gram joint. I really liked this strain because when I do my daily wake and bake I feel energetic and ready to get things done. I recently had it in the form of a vape cartridge as well. This strain is always at a bargain price when available in the Metro Detroit area. I recommend this strain if you want to start your day off with somewhat of a bang. You will be able to accomplish a lot on this strain.
j........3
July 3, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Now this is a great strain! Great citrus/fruit taste and smell. Very relaxing smoke. I was having a very stressful day and after about 3-5 hits off a cone, I’m now relaxed and calm. I get this strain anytime I can. Would definitely recommend for anyone having problems with: sleep, stress, anxiety, ptsd.
f........o
July 23, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Enjoy the orange pineapple strain immensely! Thank you Jesus!
d........3
March 27, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Uplifted
OP made me constantly desiring food: no hunger pains though. Great choice to use for chronic pain if you are active.The higher levels of CBD & lower THC than most, OP was great as my baseline, all-day medication: extract is great with just a small drop in the mornings. Not great as an instant pain mitigator via a vape cart: not potent enough. When I do vape it, my heat settings are usually around 350 degrees so that I can fully activate the CBD & terpenes....great for the body.
k........3
March 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Great hit from a Golden State Exotic 1g vape. Good flavor and a mellow feeling that lasts at least 2 hours. Not too sweet but just right.
g........3
January 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Super sweet
m........4
November 12, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Strain tastes sweet, but not fake. The hit was smooth, and doesn't irritate the throat. Took a minute for the effects to hit, but was a pleasant gradual high. Overall, a great strain and will definitely get again.
j........l
May 1, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Dry mouth
Enjoyable experience, good flavor if you care for citrus.