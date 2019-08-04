ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Orange Poison

Orange Poison

Bred by Franchise Genetics, Orange Poison is a cross between Orange Juice Bud and the famous Durban Poison. This sweet and tasty strain delivers a citrus aroma reminiscent of tangerines. Orange Poison may leave you feeling stimulated, yet with a softer rush for those who may get a little anxious from Durban Poison.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Orange Poison