Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Franchise Genetics, Orange Poison is a cross between Orange Juice Bud and the famous Durban Poison. This sweet and tasty strain delivers a citrus aroma reminiscent of tangerines. Orange Poison may leave you feeling stimulated, yet with a softer rush for those who may get a little anxious from Durban Poison.